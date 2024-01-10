Nadra Smart NIC fee structure in 2024

The National Registration and Database Authority (Nadra) issues the New Smart National Identity Card (NIC) to Pakistani citizens. This 13-digit identification number is universally recognized across the country, serving as a mandatory requirement for obtaining various documents such as licenses, NTN, bank accounts, passports, and cellular connections.

Eligibility for the new Smart NIC extends to every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above. Applying for the Smart National Identity Card can be done either by visiting a Nadra Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak Identity website. While the application process is available online, the issuance of a fresh/new CNIC must be done in person.

Smart ID Card Normal, Urgent and Executive Fee

As of January 2024, the fee structure for the Smart ID Card remains unchanged. The normal fee is Rs 750, the urgent fee is Rs 1,500, and the executive category carries a fee of Rs 2,500. Whether you opt for the normal, urgent, or executive category, Nadra ensures efficient processing and delivery of the Smart National Identity Card to the applicants.

