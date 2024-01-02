NADRA smart NICOP fee latest update for Saudi Arabia – Jan 2024

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) serves as the identification document for the Pakistani diaspora worldwide, maintaining their registration with their homeland. This document is issued to eligible Pakistani citizens residing outside the country.

NICOP provides several benefits for Pakistanis living abroad, including visa-free entry, protection of rights, and recognition as regular citizens. It facilitates the opening of bank accounts in Pakistan and grants permission to buy and sell property in the country.

All eligible residents can apply for a Smart NICOP for their respective countries, allowing them to travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa, especially in the case of dual nationality. For newborns, the passport number is a mandatory requirement when applying for this document.

Currently, there are two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region. In Saudi Arabia, the fees for Smart NICOP vary for normal, urgent, and executive processing.

NADRA smart NICOP fee Saudi Arabia

NICOP 2024 Normal Fee Urgent Fee Executive Fee Fee for Saudi Arabia $20 $30 $40

How to Apply NICOP from KSA

To apply for NICOP, individuals can visit a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or apply through the Pak-Identity website.