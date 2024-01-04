NEPRA raises electricity prices by 4.12 rupees per unit

The National Electric Power Regularity Authority (NEPRA) has once again increased electricity prices by 4 rupees and 12 paise per unit for one month.

The electricity prices have increased due to the November fuel price adjustment; however, the NEPRA has also issued a notification for the increase in electricity prices.

According to the notification, the recent hike in electricity prices will not be applicable to electric consumers, while the recent hike includes fuel prices and arrears collections.

The notification added that the current increase will be charged to electricity consumers in their January bills.

It should be noted that the NEPRA had reserved the decision after the hearing last week; however, the CPPA had demanded an increase of Rs 4.66 paise in the fuel price.

Earlier, the NEPRA has approved to increase in the cost of electricity for Karachi by Rs 2.87 per unit.

This approval of increase has been given for quarterly adjustment from January to March 2023 and NEPRA has sent the decision of increase to the federal government. This increase in terms of quarterly adjustment has been made at the request of K Electric.

At the request of the federal government, the quarterly adjustment has already been increased by Rs 1.25. Sources said that the increase on the request of the federal government will be applied to K-Electric consumers, under the uniform tariff policy Karachi consumers will pay only Rs1.25 per unit.