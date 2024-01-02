New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

Good news! Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport may finally open in 2025.

The airport got certified for safe landings in various weather conditions.

It has a modern system for handling big planes like Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

As per a local media outlet, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan is optimistic about the operationalization of Gwadar International Airport by 2025.

According to a recent notification from the CAA, the New Gwadar International Airport is anticipated to be operational in the coming year. The notification disclosed that the airport has secured certification as a global aerodrome in category C for the next two years.

It’s crucial to highlight that this certification is essential to reassure pilots that the airport is deemed suitable for landing planes under varied weather conditions.

According to CAA officials, the New Gwadar International Airport has been furnished with a contemporary landing system.

The official further stated that the installation of the world’s most advanced landing system on the airport’s runway will facilitate the secure landing of large airplanes, such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

It’s worth noting that authorities have revised the inauguration date for Gwadar Airport on multiple occasions.

In September of the previous year, the inauguration of the airport constructed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor faced a six-month delay. A senior CAA official informed a local newspaper that Chinese authorities are now targeting March 2024 for the airport’s inauguration.