Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

Articles
Advertisement
New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

Advertisement
  • Good news! Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport may finally open in 2025.
  • The airport got certified for safe landings in various weather conditions.
  • It has a modern system for handling big planes like Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.
Advertisement

As per a local media outlet, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan is optimistic about the operationalization of Gwadar International Airport by 2025.

According to a recent notification from the CAA, the New Gwadar International Airport is anticipated to be operational in the coming year. The notification disclosed that the airport has secured certification as a global aerodrome in category C for the next two years.

It’s crucial to highlight that this certification is essential to reassure pilots that the airport is deemed suitable for landing planes under varied weather conditions.

New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

New Gwadar International Airport is Set to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

According to CAA officials, the New Gwadar International Airport has been furnished with a contemporary landing system.

The official further stated that the installation of the world’s most advanced landing system on the airport’s runway will facilitate the secure landing of large airplanes, such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that authorities have revised the inauguration date for Gwadar Airport on multiple occasions.

Also Read

Metro Bus Tracks of Lahore and Rawalpindi to Finally Get Repaired
Metro Bus Tracks of Lahore and Rawalpindi to Finally Get Repaired

Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses are getting long-awaited track repairs. Asphalt works...

In September of the previous year, the inauguration of the airport constructed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor faced a six-month delay. A senior CAA official informed a local newspaper that Chinese authorities are now targeting March 2024 for the airport’s inauguration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story