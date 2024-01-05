Nomination papers of all PTI candidates in Swat approved

SWAT: Nomination papers of all PTI candidates have been approved by Election Appellate Court Swat (Peshawar High Court Mingora Banj) and suspended the decisions of ROs.

Nomination papers of former MNA Salim-ur-Rehman’s from NA-2/NA-3, former MPA Fazal Hakeem’s from PK-6/PK-5 and NA-3, Sharafat Ali Khan from PK 3 and NA 2, former provincial minister Dr Amjad Ali from NA 4, PK 6 and PK 6; former MPA Azizullah Gran Khan have been rejected by the ROs.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were approved, paving the way for his participation in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The Election Appellate Tribunal (EAT) conducted a hearing to address appeals related to the acceptance or rejection of nomination submissions by returning officers (ROs) leading up to the polls.

The tribunal cleared Qureshi’s papers for the NA-214 constituency in Umarkot city, Sindh, and also approved his son Zain Qureshi’s nomination papers for the same constituency.

In a separate development, a petition filed by PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan, challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-18 in Abbottabad, was dismissed. However, he has been granted permission to contest the elections from NA-18 in Haripur.

Furthermore, an appellate election tribunal overturned a returning officer’s decision to reject the nomination papers of PTI leader and former provincial assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi for the NA-236 East Karachi constituency. The tribunal directed the returning officer to accept Naqvi’s nomination papers.