Pakistan IT Exports Surged to $892 Million in 4 Months: PBS

Major Update About NADRA ID Cards & B-Form
The move aims to make it easier for parents or guardians to...
In the initial four months of the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan generated $892.972 million by offering diverse Information Technology (IT) services to different countries, as reported from Islamabad.
The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a growth of 4.45%, indicating that the earnings increased to US $892.972 million from the provision of services in the first four months of the current fiscal year, as compared to the US $854.918 million during the same period in the last fiscal year 2022-23.
In the months being assessed, the export of computer services experienced a growth of 4.81%, rising from US $688.078 million in the previous year to US $721.162 million in July-October 2023.
In the realm of computer services, the export of software consultancy services saw a substantial rise of 93.76%, escalating from US $1.009 million to US $1.955 million this year. Additionally, the export of hardware consultancy services experienced a modest increase of 1.13%, climbing from US $253.543 million to US $256.408 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services witnessed a 3.16% increase, rising from US $0.443 million to US $0.457 million. Similarly, the export and imports of computer software services experienced a 4.01% surge, progressing from $190.228 million to $197.862 million.
In contrast, the export of information services experienced a decline of 25.18%, decreasing from US $1.390 million to US $1.040 million during the assessed months.
Within the category of information services, the exports of information-related services saw a notable increase of 21.04%, climbing from US $0.366 million to US $0.443 million. Conversely, the exports of news agency services witnessed a substantial decrease of 41.70%, falling from US $1.024 million to US $0.597 million.
According to the data, the export of telecommunication services registered a growth of 4.45%, rising from US $165.45 million to US $170.770 million.
Among telecommunication services, the export of call center services saw an 8.84% increase, rising from US $69.641 million to US $75.800 million. Meanwhile, other telecommunication services experienced a slight decrease of 0.88%, declining from US $95.809 million to US $94.790 million this year, as per PBS data.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.