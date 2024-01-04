Pakistan IT Exports Surged to $892 Million in 4 Months: PBS

Pakistan’s IT services exports rose 4.45% to $893 million in 4 months.

Software consultancy specifically saw a huge 93.76% jump.

News agency services within information services saw a significant 41.70% drop.

Advertisement

In the initial four months of the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan generated $892.972 million by offering diverse Information Technology (IT) services to different countries, as reported from Islamabad.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a growth of 4.45%, indicating that the earnings increased to US $892.972 million from the provision of services in the first four months of the current fiscal year, as compared to the US $854.918 million during the same period in the last fiscal year 2022-23.

In the months being assessed, the export of computer services experienced a growth of 4.81%, rising from US $688.078 million in the previous year to US $721.162 million in July-October 2023.

In the realm of computer services, the export of software consultancy services saw a substantial rise of 93.76%, escalating from US $1.009 million to US $1.955 million this year. Additionally, the export of hardware consultancy services experienced a modest increase of 1.13%, climbing from US $253.543 million to US $256.408 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services witnessed a 3.16% increase, rising from US $0.443 million to US $0.457 million. Similarly, the export and imports of computer software services experienced a 4.01% surge, progressing from $190.228 million to $197.862 million.

In contrast, the export of information services experienced a decline of 25.18%, decreasing from US $1.390 million to US $1.040 million during the assessed months.

Advertisement

Within the category of information services, the exports of information-related services saw a notable increase of 21.04%, climbing from US $0.366 million to US $0.443 million. Conversely, the exports of news agency services witnessed a substantial decrease of 41.70%, falling from US $1.024 million to US $0.597 million.

Also Read Major Update About NADRA ID Cards & B-Form The move aims to make it easier for parents or guardians to...

According to the data, the export of telecommunication services registered a growth of 4.45%, rising from US $165.45 million to US $170.770 million.

Among telecommunication services, the export of call center services saw an 8.84% increase, rising from US $69.641 million to US $75.800 million. Meanwhile, other telecommunication services experienced a slight decrease of 0.88%, declining from US $95.809 million to US $94.790 million this year, as per PBS data.