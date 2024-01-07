Pakistan Navy deploys its warships in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following recent incidents of maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following recent incidents of maritime security.

In a statement, Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the ships are continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure safety of Pakistan’s trade routes.

He said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages is also being done to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships.

The Spokesperson categorically stated that Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility to maintain maritime peace and order in the region.

Houthis of Yemen are playing an escalating role in the Middle East, attacking ships in the Red Sea and firing drones and missiles at Israel in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The Houthis’ role has added to the conflict’s regional risks, threatening sea lanes through which much of the world’s oil is shipped, and worrying states on the Red Sea as Houthi rockets and drones fly towards Israel.