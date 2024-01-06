Pakistan Receives 160 Luxuary Electric Buses From China

China delivers 160 high-end electric buses to Pakistan.

Buses boast advanced features, including a smart driver monitoring system.

A positive impact is expected. improved public transportation and reduced pollution.

Representatives from Pakistan, including General Manager Suzhou Higer, Qiu Yuanhong, Deputy General Manager Xie Jianghong, Customer Service Director Jiang Haifeng, and General Manager of Overseas Sales, were present at the event.

The order’s worth surpasses RMB 150 million, marking the initial instance of Pakistan procuring a substantial quantity of pure electric buses, as reported by China Economic Net (Cent).

Officials from Pakistan delivered speeches, expressing strong appreciation for this group of buses. A day before the ceremony, the Pakistani officials tested the buses, and they excelled in appearance, performance, and various other aspects. Presently, Higer’s new energy buses dominate the Pakistani market, playing a key role in promoting green and low-carbon transportation in the country.

Since its inception in the Pakistani market in 2006, Higer has consistently undertaken technological advancements to tailor high-quality buses for the local conditions. This is in response to the challenging, dusty, and congested road traffic characteristics in Pakistan, ensuring that the buses can adeptly handle the unique climate and complex road conditions in the region.

The recently exported fleet of electric buses comes with the benefits of zero emissions, economical operating costs, and reduced noise pollution. These advantages are expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of public transportation operations and the overall travel experience for residents.

Furthermore, the buses have a travel range extending beyond 250 kilometers, and the entire vehicle incorporates cutting-edge cathodic electrophoresis technology, providing corrosion resistance for over a decade.

Concerning software intelligence, the 160 electric buses are fitted with the T-BOX intelligent operation system. This system can monitor real-time driver behavior and vehicle operation data, ensuring operational safety and safeguarding passenger travel.

Being a crucial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative, the transportation sector is poised to witness ongoing improvements, focusing on increased efficiency and environmental sustainability in the future.

The introduction of 160 electric buses to Pakistan marks a new beginning, propelling the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the realm of public transportation.