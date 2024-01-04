ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, particularly trade and investment, with Qatar.

He was talking to Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy strong fraternal ties. He also conveyed warm regards to the Amir of Qatar.

The Prime Minister said Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing an active role to attract investors from the Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

He encouraged the Ambassador to explore the potential for cooperation in tourism and media sectors.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan appreciates the role played by Qatar in diplomatic efforts that led to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need for concerted efforts by the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to bring peace in Palestine.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that the bonds of friendship between the two countries would further strengthen during his tenure.