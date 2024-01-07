Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

Peshawar, with its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, is currently experiencing a chilly winter. The weatherstands at 4°C, with a RealFeel® of 7°C, creating a brisk atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. However, the RealFeel Shade™ is at a slightly warmer 7°C, providing a bit of relief from the cold.

Air Quality:

It’s essential to be mindful of the air quality in Peshawar, as it is currently reported as unhealthy with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 123. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, and even healthy individuals may encounter difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. The advice is to limit outdoor activities, especially for those in vulnerable categories.

Weather Details:

The city is shrouded in dense fog, which can impact visibility and adds to the winter ambiance. The wind speed is currently at 0 km/h, with no gusts reported. The fog, combined with the low temperatures, creates a serene yet chilly atmosphere.

Today’s Forecast:

The weather forecast for the day indicates a high of 19°C with a RealFeel® of 19°C. While not as warm as some might hope, the fog is expected to dissipate later in the day. Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to 7°C with a RealFeel® of 7°C under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is expected to remain cool with a high of 16°C and a RealFeel® of 18°C. Cloudy conditions may persist, offering a reprieve from the intense cold experienced in the morning.