PM Kakar urges progressive foreign policy for socio-economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stressed that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascendant state that prioritizes the socio-economic well-being of its people.

Addressing the Envoys’ Conference in Islamabad, he shared his perspective about the pressing demands on the conduct of Pakistan’s foreign policy to align it with present-day imperatives.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy should continue to aim for peace and mutually beneficial relations across the globe.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan will continue to stand for international law and purposes and principles of the UN Charter, mainstreaming economic diplomacy and support the Palestinian cause.

He underlined that Pakistan would always champion the Jammu and Kashmir cause and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and the wishes of its people.

The Prime Minister termed the Conference as timely and relevant against the backdrop of profound transformations taking place in the region and around the globe.

He reaffirmed his trust in Pakistan’s diplomacy and diplomats in their capability to fully deliver despite pressing odds.

He expressed the hope that the deliberations of this year’s Conference would lead to practical suggestions to navigate Pakistan’s foreign policy through present day challenges.