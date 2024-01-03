LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming general elections in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The party made this announcement after the Central Parliamentary Board concluded interviews and approved party tickets for Balochistan candidates for the General Election 2024.

PML-N announces tickets for its candidates in Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/zW50NThH9O — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 3, 2024

According to the released list, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jugzai secured the party ticket for NA-251, while Sardar Yaqoob Nasir received the party ticket for NA-252. Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor were nominated for NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal was awarded the party ticket for NA-257. Aslam Bulaidi and Yaqoob Bizenjo received party tickets for NA-258 and NA-259.

Other candidates who secured party tickets include Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani (NA-260), Mir Ataullah Langove (NA-261), Nawab Salman Khan (NA-262), Jamal Shah Kakar (NA-263), Haji Arz Muhammad (NA-264), Saeedullah Tareen (NA-265), and Haji Abdul Mannan Khan Durrani (NA-266).

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released official data revealing that 3,240 candidates had their nomination papers rejected by returning officers (ROs) for both national and provincial elections.

Among these, 1,024 candidates were ineligible for National Assembly elections, and 2,216 failed to secure approval for provincial assembly races. Out of 25,951 submissions, 22,711 candidates received approval, with Punjab having the highest number of rejections for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory.