PPP calls CEC meeting on Jan 3 to discuss elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has called for an urgent meeting of the party’s Chief Executive Committee (CEC) on January 3 (Wednesday).

Sources indicate that this crucial meeting of the PPP’s top decision-making body will focus on significant determinations regarding the upcoming general election in 2024.

Insiders suggest that the PPP leadership intends to apprise party members of the inclusion of new members and will delegate responsibilities to them concerning the forthcoming polls.

Additionally, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to swiftly travel to Lahore to participate in the CEC meeting, while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will join remotely via video link.

Earlier reports from party sources hinted at former president Asif Ali Zardari overseeing the nationwide election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party. The election campaign itself will be led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and a schedule for public meetings addressed by the party’s top leadership is reportedly being prepared.

Bilawal Bhutto is expected to speak at election rallies in all four provinces, with PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari addressing some public meetings in Punjab and Balochistan. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is also anticipated to participate in certain public meetings alongside Bilawal Bhutto. The latter is scheduled to address public meetings at significant constituencies and Division-level party gatherings.