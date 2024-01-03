Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

PPP CEC nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for premier slot

LAHORE: The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) officially approved the nomination of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party chairman, for the position of prime minister in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024 on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a CEC meeting, presided over by Bilawal Bhutto, convened to discuss the party’s electoral strategy, election manifesto, and related matters.

According to a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari proposed Bilawal Bhutto’s name for the prime ministerial candidacy during the CEC meeting, which was attended by senior party leaders.

The participants of the meeting expressed unwavering confidence in the leadership of both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

The meeting also addressed considerations for seat-to-seat adjustments with like-minded political parties, election coalition strategies, and ongoing contacts with other political entities in preparation for the February 8 elections.

In a subsequent press conference, Bilawal Bhutto elaborated on the PPP’s vision for the country, emphasizing their commitment to doubling the purchasing power and income of the people.

He announced specific initiatives, such as providing solar panels and 300 units of free electricity to residents in underprivileged areas. Additionally, Bilawal pledged to focus on delivering free and high-quality education, ensuring free and quality health treatment for citizens by establishing hospitals in all districts of Pakistan.

He also committed to constructing three million houses for underprivileged citizens nationwide and mentioned ongoing efforts to build two million houses for those affected by floods.

Earlier, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi had confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto would be the party’s nominee for the prime ministerial position, with Asif Ali Zardari as the presidential nominee in the upcoming polls.

