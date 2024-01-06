PPP responds to Bhutto case in Supreme Court

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a written response with the Supreme Court in the case of Zulfikar Bhutto’s death sentence.

Farooq H. Naek, Bilawal Bhutto’s counsel, submitted a 108-page written response.

Former Chief Justice Nasim Hasan Shah’s interview transcription in English and Urdu, as well as references to various books, comprise the written response.

Nasim Hasan Shah’s interview has been submitted on USB and CD.

On January 8, a larger bench of nine judges, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference case.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali are also on the bench.

The reference was heard for the fifth time on November 11, 2012, by an 11-member bench led by the then-chief justice, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The outcome of a hearing can have far-reaching implications on the judicial, social, and political levels.