PPP to follow late Bhutto’s manifesto: Bilawal Bhutto

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that the PPP would follow the late Bhutto’s manifesto of Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (bread, clothing, and shelter).

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he pays tribute to him.

Bilawal described Zulfikar Bhutto as a visionary public leader who was not tied to a single political party. “Bhutto’s every step was associated with political foresight and commitment to Pakistan’s development,” he told reporters.

He promised that his party would alleviate public suffering by reducing inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N ) leaders from Khan Pur District Rahim Yar Khan joined Pakistan People Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday.

Qamar ud Din Khan, son of former MPA Nawaz Khand rand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the former chairman of the committee, Mian Shehzad Anwar, supported by PML-N, has announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a meeting.

The sources reveal that Qamar Deen Khan will contest the elections on a PPP ticket from PP 259 and Shehzad Anwar from PP 258 constituency.

On this occasion, Asif Zardari, the PPP co-chairman, has assured the party ticket to both political leaders.