PPP will hold 30 election rallies across country from Jan 10

PPP will hold 30 rallies across country from Jan 10

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has unveiled the agenda for the upcoming general elections in 2024.

As outlined in the schedule, PPP intends to organize 30 rallies across various regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, commencing the election campaign in Swabi on January 10.

The public gatherings are planned in different locations, such as Faisalabad on January 11, Leh on January 12, Bahawalpur on January 13, Naseer Abad in Balochistan on January 14, Khairpur on January 14, and Larkana on January 15.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to lead public gatherings in various cities, including Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Sanghar, Nowshehro Feroz, Mehar, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addo, Lahore, Chiniot, Sargodha, Lala Musa, and Multan from January 16 to 26.

The subsequent phase of the rallies will cover Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karam, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Khuzdar, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, and Larkana from January 27 to February 6.

Recently, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP officially endorsed the candidacy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the prime ministerial position in the forthcoming elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The participants in the CEC meeting expressed unwavering confidence in the leadership of both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. The meeting also deliberated on seat-to-seat adjustments with allied political parties, election coalition strategies, and communication with potential partners.