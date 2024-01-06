President Alvi directs WAPDA to reinstate special person’s welfare grant

President Dr. Arif Alvi has ordered the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to restore a special person’s welfare grant.

The president accepted the appeal of complainant Syed Noor Ali Zaidi against the decision of the Federal Ombudsman.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that WAPDA should immediately pay the welfare grant to the disabled child of the retired employee. Since the date of closure, WAPDA officials have unfairly stopped the monthly grant to the disabled person.

He said that the involved officials created a shameful situation not only for the retired employee’s family but also for WAPDA. The medical board declared the disabled person unemployed for life.

Dr. Arif Alvi added that WAPDA should contact the Ministry of Human Rights for the training of persons with disabilities. The Ministry of Human Rights should teach more than 50 skills to special people.

Additionally, it is the responsibility of organizations like WAPDA to guide special people in such cases. Organizations like WAPDA should show social responsibility in the case of special people.

He further said that WAPDA should make special people employable in such cases.

It may be noted that the complainant had filed an application to the Federal Ombudsman stating that he is the disabled child of a retired employee. The medical board declared him unemployable for life and recommended him for the WAPDA welfare fund under the rules, regularly until the age of 21 years. The grant continued to be received; later, WAPDA removed the name from the record, and the federal ombudsman issued an order in favor of WAPDA. WAPDA did not mismanage.