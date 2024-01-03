PTI central coordinator Javed Qureshi says goodbye to party

Javed Qureshi, Central Coordinator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has said goodbye to the party.

According to the details, Javed Qureshi, the central coordinator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Islamabad, has announced to join Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the presence of Siraj-ul-Haq.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq will attend the function after some time, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate NA-47 Kashif Chaudhry and party workers are present in the function.

Earlier, election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against ECP and chief election commissioner.

The contempt case of Election Commission against founder PTI Imran Khan and former minister Fawad Chaudhry was heard in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where a four-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard.

During the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in the court room.