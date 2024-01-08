Advertisement
Punjab Announces Decision on Winter vacations and New School Timings

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared on Monday that the winter holidays for schools and colleges in Punjab would not be extended further.

Despite citizens in Punjab urging the government to reconsider due to dense fog and intense cold, the educational institutes are set to resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after an extended break.

Chief Minister Naqvi acknowledged concerns over smog levels and public criticism on social media, mentioning the possibility of additional holidays based on education department recommendations. Opponents emphasize the need for reassessment, considering potential health risks for students in Punjab’s extreme cold.

In a statement on X, Mohsin Naqvi announced revised school timings across the province. According to the Caretaker CM, schools will start at 9:30 AM from January 10 to January 22. “It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes,” Naqvi added.

Schools in Punjab will remain open on Saturday
Schools in Punjab will remain open on Saturday

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced a 'temporary' relaxation of restrictions...

 

