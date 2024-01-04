Punjab Commenced Online Auction to Register Attractive Number Plates

Punjab online auction: bid for attractive car and motorcycle numbers starting January 1st!

The auction for special commercial vehicle numbers opens on January 21st.

Registration for two more new series is slated to start on January 11 and 21.

Advertisement

In Lahore, the Punjab government has initiated the registration process for an online auction featuring attractive numbers for a new series of motorcycles and cars.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department initiated the registration for the auction of appealing numbers for a specific series on January 1, utilizing the e-Auction App and Web Portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The registration for two additional new series is scheduled to commence on January 11 and 21, respectively.

The bidding for three series is set to kick off on January 11, 21, and February 1, respectively.

Additionally, registration for the auction of the new series of commercial vehicles commenced on January 1, with online bidding scheduled to commence on January 21.

Also Read Pakistan IT Exports Surged to $892 Million in 4 Months: PBS Pakistan's IT services exports rose 4.45% to $893 million in 4 months....

Advertisement

Regarding this, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf mentioned that citizens can engage in the bidding process to acquire their desired vehicle numbers by registering from the comfort of their homes through the e-Auction Mobile App.