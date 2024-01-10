Advertisement
Punjab declares additional winter holidays for specific students

Articles
Punjab declares additional winter holidays for specific students

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has declared an additional week-long winter break for students up to grade 1 due to severe cold weather conditions.

This decision follows the unfortunate deaths of numerous children in the province due to pneumonia, leading Naqvi to postpone all scheduled examinations for this month.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Naqvi revealed that eight out of ten children are currently grappling with pneumonia.

During an emergency meeting at Children’s Hospital in Lahore, he also highlighted that a significant number of the deceased children are infants under six months old.

Notably, earlier this week, Naqvi stated that there would be no further extension of winter holidays for schools and colleges in Punjab.

