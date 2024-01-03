Punjab schools change timings and dress codes

The Department of Special Education in Punjab has modified the school hours for special needs children across the province, citing the cold weather as the reason.

A recent notification from the department outlined that the adjusted school hours would be in effect from January 10 until the end of February.

According to the updated schedule, schools will commence at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 pm from Monday to Saturday, except on Fridays, when the school day will end at noon.

To address the impact of the chilly weather and alleviate financial concerns, the Department of Special Education has also relaxed the dress code. Students are now permitted to wear sweaters and jackets of their choice in addition to the uniform.

Earlier, the provincial government had extended the winter break, closing all public and private educational institutions in the province until January 9. Initially scheduled to reopen on January 1, schools remained closed due to the prevailing cold weather.

Similarly, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prolonged the winter break until January 7, a decision contested by the Private Education Network (PEN), which urged officials to reconsider.

