Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab Transport Company to introduce electric buses in Lahore

Punjab Transport Company to introduce electric buses in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Punjab Transport Company is taking a significant step towards combating pollution in Lahore by introducing electric buses. The initiative, set to launch as a pilot project, involves a pre-qualification international bid.

Both domestic and foreign companies have been invited to submit tender quotations, with 27 electric buses planned to operate on various routes.

The World Bank will fund the project with an allocation of 3.5 billion, aiming to make transportation more eco-friendly.

CEO Faiq Ahmed anticipates the selection of bidders within 4 to 5 months, offering citizens affordable and environmentally conscious transportation options this year.

Running electric buses is not only a boon for the environment but is also expected to benefit the exchequer by Rs 300 per kilometer.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Karachi
Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Karachi

Pakistan's first electric bus service was launched in Karachi The environment-friendly bus...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story