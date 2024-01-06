Punjab Transport Company to introduce electric buses in Lahore

The Punjab Transport Company is taking a significant step towards combating pollution in Lahore by introducing electric buses. The initiative, set to launch as a pilot project, involves a pre-qualification international bid.

Both domestic and foreign companies have been invited to submit tender quotations, with 27 electric buses planned to operate on various routes.

The World Bank will fund the project with an allocation of 3.5 billion, aiming to make transportation more eco-friendly.

CEO Faiq Ahmed anticipates the selection of bidders within 4 to 5 months, offering citizens affordable and environmentally conscious transportation options this year.

Running electric buses is not only a boon for the environment but is also expected to benefit the exchequer by Rs 300 per kilometer.

