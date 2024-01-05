Advertisement
Edition: English
Punjab University unveils new date for form and fee submission

The University of the Punjab (PU) has extended the deadline for submitting admission forms and fees, specifically for the Associate Degree Arts/Science Part I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023, and the BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023.

The new deadline is January 10, 2024, with a single fee, and detailed information can be found on the official website.

Furthermore, PU has announced that its 132nd convocation is scheduled for January 20, 2024. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood chaired a meeting earlier this week to review arrangements for the upcoming convocation.

In addition to the deadline extension, PU recently released results for various examinations, including BSc (Hons.) (4-year program) in Dental Technology, Final Prof Second Annual Examination 2022, BS Home Economics (4-year program) First, Second Annual Examination 2022, and BS Home Economics Part-I, II (first year) and Part-II second, third, and fourth year, Second Annual Examination 2022. Students can check the official PU website for more information.

