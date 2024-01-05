Rains update for Karachi, Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts varying intensities of rainfall for Karachi and parts of Sindh on Friday evening and night.

A shallow westerly wave over Balochistan is expected to approach the western parts of the country, resulting in mainly cold and dry weather across most of the province for the next two days.

However, certain areas, including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Karachi, may experience partly cloudy weather with light rain or drizzle on Friday evening or night. Dense fog or smog is likely in several districts during the morning and night hours.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature is predicted to range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 14 and 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Similarly, in Hyderabad, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 09–11 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 10–12 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

While cold and dry weather prevailed in Sindh over the last 24 hours, Jacobabad and Khairpur received light rain. Sukkur recorded the lowest temperature at 05 degrees Celsius, causing fog in upper districts and impacting vehicular movement on inter- and intra-city roads during the night and early morning hours.

