Edition: English
Roti and Naan prices surge in Lahore

Lahore residents are grappling with a significant surge in the prices of staple foods like naan and roti, witnessing a notable increase of up to Rs. 15. Reports indicate that a naan, previously priced at Rs. 25, is now being sold at Rs. 40, while the cost of a simple roti has escalated from Rs. 12 to Rs. 25.

This price hike is attributed to the soaring costs of essential ingredients such as flour, fine flour, and gas. Furthermore, the suspension of the supply of subsidized flour to utility stores has exacerbated the situation.

The impact of these rising costs extends beyond bread, affecting the prices of all food and essential items, which are soaring by 30 to 45 percent. Pulses, poultry, and eggs, in particular, have reached unprecedented price levels.

The anticipation of further price increases looms over chicken and eggs due to a substantial number of chick fatalities resulting from extreme cold weather. Additionally, the escalating costs of chicken feed and medicine contribute to the strain on the poultry industry.

In the open market, live chicken prices have surged to Rs. 430 per kg, chicken meat is now at Rs. 630 per kg, eggs are priced at Rs. 400 per dozen, gram pulse is at Rs. 300 per kg, white gram at Rs. 400 per kg, lentils (dal mash) at Rs. 510 per kg, ghee at Rs. 470 per pouch, and oil at Rs. 490 per pouch.

The cumulative impact of these rising prices poses challenges for the daily lives of Lahore residents as they navigate increased expenditures on essential food items.

Cooking oil & ghee latest prices in Pakistan
Cooking oil & ghee latest prices in Pakistan

In a positive development for consumers nationwide, recent data released by the...

