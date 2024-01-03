SC asks commission on enforced disappearances to submit comprehensive report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has instructed the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to submit a ‘comprehensive report’ on cases related to missing persons.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, along with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, on Wednesday formed a three-member bench to address a series of petitions, including one from Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, regarding the “unlawful practice” of enforced disappearances.

During the hearing, the apex court directed the commission, established in 2011 to locate missing persons and assign responsibility, to prepare a thorough report on all missing persons cases. Additionally, the court instructed the commission to provide production orders to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) within 10 days.

Aitzaz Ahsan’s petition sought a declaration that enforced disappearances violate various articles of the Constitution and claimed that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances does not adequately adhere to legal and international standards.

The petitioner urged the court to establish an effective commission, headed by a Supreme Court judge and consisting of members from bar councils and other institutions.

Advertisement

Also Read Level playing field case: SC issues notices to Punjab’s IGP, CS, & AGP on PTI plea ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, issued notices to Punjab's Inspector General...

During the hearing, Aitzaz Ahsan’s counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, referenced previous judgments and the Faizabad sit-in case.

However, Chief Justice Qazi Isa questioned the connection of the case to enforced disappearances, prompting Shaheen to explain the role of intelligence agencies mentioned in the Faizabad verdict.

The counsel also mentioned the abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan, but the CJP questioned the relevance and reminded Shaheen not to become a spokesperson for powerful individuals.

The bench then called Amina Masood Janjua, Chairperson of Defence of Human Rights, who shared her experience of her husband’s forced disappearance in 2005.

The CJP directed the AGP, Mansoor Usman Awan, to present a report on the matter and questioned why responsibility was being assumed for illegal actions taken by someone else in the past.

Advertisement

After considering all parties’ statements, the CJP specified that the court would only address cases of individuals who were still missing and adjourned the hearing until January 9.