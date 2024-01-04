SC questions preferential hiring of government employees’ children

Islamabad: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan raised questions on the recruitment of children of government employees on a preferential basis.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Qazi Faiz Isa heard the case related to recruitment at the General Post Office in Islamabad. The Attorney General appeared in court on behalf of the federal government.

Addressing the Additional Attorney General, the Chief Justice said, Does the Prime Minister have the authority to change the policy by himself? Why are such charitable policies made?

The CJ inquired why only children of government employees got jobs on a preferential basis. Are the rest of the children not Pakistanis?

CJ Qazi Faiz remarked, Take courage and write to the PM that this policy is wrong. The constitution has been flouted by making such a policy. Such a policy should be lifted and thrown out.

The Additional Attorney General said that this policy was made during the previous government, and the CJ said that the previous government was above the constitution; the constitution is above everything.

The Additional Attorney General requested the government take instructions on this matter, after which the court issued a notice to the Attorney General and adjourned the hearing.