School winter vacations in Punjab; Check the latest update on extended holidays

People in Punjab are requesting the government extend school winter vacations further because of dense fog and severe cold weather.

Punjab schools are scheduled to resume classes on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, following an extended winter break.

Previously, the Punjab government prolonged the winter vacations until January 9, 2024.

Due to severe weather conditions, parents are requesting an additional extension to safeguard students from weather-related illnesses.

The interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has clarified that the government has not yet decided on any further extension.

He mentioned that the government might contemplate granting extra holidays based on recommendations from the education department.

He raised concerns about the alarming rise in smog, particularly as Lahore and other cities ranked high on the list of places with poor air quality.