Schools winter vacations extended until January 15

Due to a severe cold wave affecting parts of Pakistan, the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend winter holidays for both public and private schools.

The extremely cold weather is making it challenging for students to attend classes. The Deputy Commissioner of Bhimbhar issued a notification stating that all schools will now remain closed until January 15, 2024.

The announcement emphasized the importance of prioritizing the health of students, and any schools found violating the closure will face consequences, including registration cancellation.

