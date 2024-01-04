Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Schools winter vacations extended until January 15

Schools winter vacations extended until January 15

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Due to a severe cold wave affecting parts of Pakistan, the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend winter holidays for both public and private schools.

The extremely cold weather is making it challenging for students to attend classes. The Deputy Commissioner of Bhimbhar issued a notification stating that all schools will now remain closed until January 15, 2024.

The announcement emphasized the importance of prioritizing the health of students, and any schools found violating the closure will face consequences, including registration cancellation.

Also Read

Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9
Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9

The Punjab government has issued notification. Winter vacation in schools will be...

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story