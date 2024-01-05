ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were approved, paving the way for his participation in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The Election Appellate Tribunal (EAT) conducted a hearing to address appeals related to the acceptance or rejection of nomination submissions by returning officers (ROs) leading up to the polls.

The tribunal cleared Qureshi’s papers for the NA-214 constituency in Umarkot city, Sindh, and also approved his son Zain Qureshi’s nomination papers for the same constituency.

In a separate development, a petition filed by PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan, challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-18 in Abbottabad, was dismissed. However, he has been granted permission to contest the elections from NA-18 in Haripur.

Furthermore, an appellate election tribunal overturned a returning officer’s decision to reject the nomination papers of PTI leader and former provincial assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi for the NA-236 East Karachi constituency. The tribunal directed the returning officer to accept Naqvi’s nomination papers.