Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination appeal denied by Election Tribunal

The Election Tribunal set up in the Sindh High Court rejected the appeal against the approval of the papers of former Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif from constituency NA-242.

In the Election Tribunal, a hearing was held on the appeal against the approval of the nomination papers of the former PM from National Assembly constituency NA-242 in the Kemari area of Karachi.

The Election Commission inquired that the objector says that Shehbaz Sharif has hidden the facts.

The lawyer for the former PM said that the objections before the RO have been rejected. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has written that Shehbaz Sharif did not receive a salary as the PM, and there are no taxes or fees.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has also attached the NOC of the National Assembly Secretariat; the allegation of the objector regarding travel expenses is also not true.

The Election Commission’s counsel said that nomination papers can be submitted by himself or by anyone other than the recommender, endorser, and authority letter.

The Election Commission supported the decision of the Returning Officer (RO) and rejected the appeal against the approval of Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers.

It should be noted that PPP candidate Masood Khan Mandukhel filed an appeal against the approval of nomination papers from Shehbaz Sharif’s Constituency NA-242 in the Election Tribunal of Sindh High Court, in which it was held that the RO had rejected my objections.

Earlier, former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, making the country an economic power while relieving the people from inflation is the first priority.

On Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif met Party Leader Amir Muqam and Mudassar Qayyum Nahra. During the conversation, he said that, like always, PML-N will fulfill the hopes of the nation this time as well.

