Sindh schools new timings due to harsh winter

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department adjusted school timings across the province on Friday in response to decreasing temperatures.

According to the official notification, both government and private schools under the department’s control will now commence classes at 8:30 am This revised schedule will be in effect until the end of January.

After a 10-day winter break, schools in the province resumed classes on January 1. Earlier this week, a fake notification regarding an extension of winter holidays in Sindh circulated on social media.

The School Education Department promptly clarified the misinformation and announced plans for legal action against those responsible.

While Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had previously extended winter breaks due to the cold weather, there is speculation about a potential further extension in Sindh.

However, as of now, no official decisions have been made by the provincial governments. With temperatures remaining low, stakeholders will be keenly watching for any updates on the academic calendar.

Also Read

Is Punjab extending schools winter vacations for another week?
Is Punjab extending schools winter vacations for another week?

Cold weather has taken hold of Punjab, including Lahore and other cities,...

