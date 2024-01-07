Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan latest weather update today

Skardu welcomes residents and travelers to experience its unique charm, especially during the winter season. The current weather paints a picturesque scene with a temperature of -2°C, offering a serene yet chilly atmosphere for those exploring this enchanting region.

Air Quality:

One of the highlights of Skardu’s current weather is the excellent air quality, boasting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 19. The ideal conditions allow most individuals to enjoy their normal outdoor activities without concerns about air pollution.

Weather Details:

Despite the chilly temperature, the RealFeel® stands at a relatively mild 2°C, offering a more comfortable experience than the actual temperature. The RealFeel Shade™ mirrors the temperature at -2°C. A gentle south-southwest wind at 5 km/h, with gusts up to 12 km/h, adds a touch of freshness to the air.

Today’s Forecast:

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, Skardu is expected to see a high of -1°C with a RealFeel® of 4°C. Increasing clouds may add a layer of mystique to the sky, enhancing the overall ambiance of this mountainous region.

Tonight’s Outlook:

As the day transitions into night, Skardu is forecasted to experience a drop in temperature, reaching -10°C with a RealFeel® of -8°C. Considerable cloudiness is expected, creating a captivating nocturnal landscape.

Tomorrow’s Anticipation:

For those planning their activities for tomorrow, the weather forecast predicts a high of -1°C and a RealFeel® of 2°C. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist, providing a unique backdrop for exploration and adventure in this mountainous haven.