Social media, internet services experience disruptions across country

ISLAMABAD: Internet services and widely used social media applications on Sunday evening experienced disruptions, leading to connection errors reported by users across the country.

People faced difficulties connecting to various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and the streaming giant YouTube.

According to downdetector.pk, disruptions were also noted in Google services and the internet service provider PTCL around 5 pm on Sunday. Downdetector’s graphs revealed a significant increase in connection outages specifically on YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Furthermore, the global internet observatory, Net Blocks, verified the widespread disruptions in social media apps nationwide. In an official statement on its X handle, NetBlocks reported, “Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

As of the time of reporting, the reason behind the outage remains unclear, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statements on the matter.