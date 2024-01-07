Supreme Court will hear Z.A Bhutto reference tomorrow

Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a presidential reference on Monday pertaining to the sentence of former prime minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a presidential reference on Monday pertaining to the sentence of former prime minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

A nine-member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali will take up the reference for hearing.

The PPP has already submitted its written comments to the apex court last day along with some additional documents including transcripts and video recordings of various interviews.

The reference was moved in 2011 by the then president Asif Ali Zardari seeking to revisit the death penalty awarded to of Z.A. Bhutto.