Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & features – Jan 2024

The Tecno Camon 20 is available on the market at a reasonable price. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, providing vibrant visuals.

The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 13, offering a user-friendly interface. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it provides sufficient space for apps and files.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures reliable performance for daily tasks. The camera setup is a highlight, featuring a quad-lens system with a 64MP main camera for detailed photography.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

