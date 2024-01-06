Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & features – Jan 2024

Vivo X90 Pro Plus latest price in Pakistan & specs 2024
The Tecno Camon 20 is available on the market at a reasonable price. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, providing vibrant visuals.
The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 13, offering a user-friendly interface. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it provides sufficient space for apps and files.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures reliable performance for daily tasks. The camera setup is a highlight, featuring a quad-lens system with a 64MP main camera for detailed photography.
The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.
The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
