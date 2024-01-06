Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & features – Jan 2024

The Tecno Camon 20 is available on the market at a reasonable price. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, providing vibrant visuals.

The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 13, offering a user-friendly interface. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it provides sufficient space for apps and files.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures reliable performance for daily tasks. The camera setup is a highlight, featuring a quad-lens system with a 64MP main camera for detailed photography.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.

Also Read Vivo X90 Pro Plus latest price in Pakistan & specs 2024 The Vivo X90 Pro series is about to launch, and it will include a...

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”