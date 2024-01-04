UAE Weather Forecast: Rain Expected in Dubai on Thursday

The National Centre of Meteorology’s latest weather update reveals that Dubai is likely to experience rain on Thursday morning, coupled with reduced visibility caused by strong winds carrying dust and sand.

The forecast indicates partially cloudy skies with a potential for rain throughout the day. Winds coming from the northwest at speeds of up to 40kph may lead to dusty conditions, affecting visibility on the roads. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are anticipated to have rough conditions.

According to global forecaster Windy, rain is forecasted from 2 am in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, with conditions settling by 11 am before moving on to Hatta and Al Ain. The unsettled weather is expected to subside by 4 pm. This will mark the first rainfall in Dubai for the year 2024, following a brief foggy spell before New Year’s celebrations. Some rain has already occurred in Sharjah since the beginning of the year.

Unlike the New Year storm two years ago, which brought a year’s worth of rain in just three days, the current weather conditions are milder. The previous storm caused problems like ceilings collapsing and drains getting blocked, leading to a high number of repair requests.

Additionally, the National Centre of Meteorology predicts cloudy weather along the coastal areas on Friday.

Temperatures are predicted to stay in the mid-20s, with highs of 25°C and 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 18°C and 21°C, respectively. Friday night is expected to be humid, with mist forming over internal areas by Saturday morning.

Anticipate north-easterly winds of up to 40kph. Saturday night and Sunday morning are projected to be somewhat cloudy, with highs of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. Evening temperatures will drop to 16°C and 18°C, respectively.