Veteran PPP leader claims to give a big surprise in coming election

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah, has said that the PPP will give a big surprise in the coming election.

The former federal minister, while talking to the media outside the accountability court, said that the PPP has served the whole of Sindh, that the PPP has ended the series of dead bodies in sacks from Karachi, and that the extortion rigging was eliminated by the PPP government from Karachi.

He said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) does not have the position it had in the past. The people of Karachi gave MQM eight chances but did not deliver anything.

Khurshid Shah said that the PPP will make Karachi the best city in the world. God willing, the PPP will still make Karachi the city of lights by winning the election. The PPP will give a big surprise in this election.

The PPP leader added that we will get success from Central Punjab as well; Punjab was also Bhutto’s, and now it will be Bhutto’s again.

He says that there is no major difference in the issue of tickets in the PPP; the party sees which candidate has a better position; the party has formed a committee on the issue of tickets; and the problem will be resolved soon.

The former federal minister said that the secretary of the Election Commission fell ill and left; there must be something really wrong in the scenario.

Khurshid Shah said that the resolution regarding postponing the election should not have come in the Senate. What happened in the Senate has never happened in the history of Pakistan.

Furthermore, it is very important to hold elections; if the elections are not held, the country will suffer a great loss, and Pakistan’s reputation at the international level will be affected.

In summary, everything is fair in love and war, and seat adjustments can be done with JUI and other parties.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday disclosed the names of its candidates for the upcoming general elections on February 8 in both national and provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

The list, released by PPP Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, includes 65 candidates for the National Assembly and 162 for provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.