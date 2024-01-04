Weather Forecast: Which cities will have fog on Friday?

ISLAMABAD: According to the Friday weather forecast from the Nationwide Weather Forecasting Center in Islamabad, most parts of the state are predicted to experience cold and dry conditions, with the northern areas facing mainly severe cold.

Severe fog or smog is expected in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

In many regions of Balochistan and in Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather will keep on being cloudy, with the potential for rain or snowfall in the mountains.