Weather update for Quetta, Balochistan, increased probability of further rainfall

Articles
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts varying intensities of rainfall for Quetta and parts of Balochistan on Friday evening and night.

A shallow westerly wave prevailing over Balochistan is expected to approach the western parts of the country. Cloudy weather with rain and snowfall over hills is anticipated in several districts, including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Ziarat, and the coastal areas of Makran.

Following the rain, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday.

Northern Balochistan may experience partly cloudy and extremely cold conditions, while light rain or drizzle is likely in coastal areas of Makran.

In Quetta, temperatures are forecast to range between -1 and 1 degree Celsius on Saturday and Sunday. Recent rainfall measurements in various parts of Balochistan include Ormara with 28mm, Kalat with 18mm, and Quetta with varying amounts in different areas.

Quetta and Kalat remained the coldest places, with temperatures dropping to freezing point, accompanied by high relative humidity in the morning hours.

