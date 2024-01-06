Weather update today Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, a city with a rich historical tapestry, is currently immersed in a chilly morning with a temperature of 5°C. However, despite the brisk weather, residents are facing an additional challenge – unhealthy air quality, making it essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 5°C

RealFeel®: 8°

Air Quality Index (AQI): 125 (Unhealthy)

Wind: 0 km/h

Wind Gusts: 0 km/h

Dense fog enveloping the city

Air Quality Concerns:

The air quality in Peshawar is currently marked as unhealthy with an AQI of 125, implying immediate health effects for sensitive groups. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. This calls for a prudent approach, including limiting outdoor activities to mitigate the impact of the unfavorable air conditions.

Health & Activities Advisory:

Dust & Dander: High levels require precautions for those with allergies or respiratory issues. Sinus Pressure: High, prompting measures to alleviate discomfort. Running: Advised with caution due to the ongoing unhealthy air quality. Lawn Mowing: Proceed with protective measures given the elevated dust levels. Air Travel: Ideal conditions for those planning air travel. Indoor Pests: High levels, necessitating steps to address indoor pest concerns.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

High: 20°C

RealFeel®: 20°

The fog is expected to lift as the morning progresses.

Tonight’s Weather Forecast:

Low: 6°C

RealFeel®: 5°

Patchy clouds are anticipated, adding to the city’s atmospheric diversity.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:

High: 19°C

Low: 6°C

RealFeel®: 19°

Partly sunny conditions offer a break from the dense fog, providing a glimpse of sunlight.