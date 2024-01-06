Will Punjab’s matric exams be delayed?

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) has written a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and the Secretary of Higher Education, recommending to delay the upcoming matric exams by a month.

In his letter, APPSA Central President, Mian Shabir Ahmad Hashmi, conveyed their concerns about destructive effects of smog and extended winter holidays on students.

In his letter, Hashmi pointed out that students have lost important study time because of the extended winter break. He advised officials to postpone the matriculation exams.

Also Read New 10-point grade system to be introduced in matric, inter exams KARACHI: To eliminate the emphasis on achieving high marks and to enhance...

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association Central President, Mian Shabir Ahmad Hashmi, notified Mohsin Naqvi and the Secretary of Higher Education about an unfinished syllabus due to the prolonged winter break. To ensure students have enough time for revision and to cover the remaining syllabus, Shabir Ahmad Hashmi suggested a one-month postponement of the matric exams.

Advertisement

Additionally, he recommended start the matriculation exams on April 15th, indicating to the extended holidays and the upcoming elections as extra reasons justifying this change.

The APPSA’s request extends to all examinations, including PAF, PEMA, and Matric, urging the relevant officials to announce a month delay. It is important to note that the matric exams are scheduled to be held across Punjab on March 1.