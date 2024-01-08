Winter Holidays for primary schools extended for another week

Due to severe weather conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has declared extra winter holidays for both government and private primary schools.

The provincial Elementary and School Education Department extended the winter break until January 13 due to the intense cold and fog affecting the region.

Students from playgroup to Class 5 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will enjoy extended winter holidays until January 13, 2024. Additionally, the timings for middle/primary, high, and higher secondary schools have been adjusted.

The new schedule is from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, replacing the previous timings of 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. The interim government implemented these changes based on the Met Office’s forecast of severe cold and fog in plain areas of the province, including Peshawar, where the temperature dropped to 1 degree Celsius.

The prediction also includes expectations of prolonged extreme fog in Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, and other areas for the next few days.

