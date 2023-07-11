PDMA high alerts Punjab following water release in river Sutlej

India released 95,027 cusecs of water from Harike to Sutlej River.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a high alert to the Punjab authorities to take prior precautions following the realse of water from India in the river Sutlej.

PDMA stated that India had released 95,027 cusecs of water from Harike village to the Sutlej River and the water relay is expected to enter Pakistani territory from Kasur’s Ganda Singh village in Punjab province.

PDMA directed the deputy commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Wahari to complete the preliminary arrangements.

Besides urged the staff in the emergency control room to stay alert all the time. All the concerned departments are directed inform the authorities about the latest situation of water relay.

Director General PDMA Imran Qureshi directed Disaster Response Team of Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert.

Availability of machinery and other equipment for disaster response force should be ensured, said Imran Qureshi.

Added that there should be ample stock of petrol and diesel for rescue operations, while residents in the low-lying areas should be informed about the possible flood situation.

Qureshi urged authorities to ensure provision of food, clean drinking water and other facilities in the flood relief camp.

Besides authorities have been directed to ensure availability of medicines in medical campus with sufficient quantity.

DG PDMA also stated that adequate space and food should be arranged for the animals while residents are urged to avoid going near urban rivers and canals.