Minar–e-Pakistan case: Court extends judicial remand of six men accused of harassment

A local court has extended the judicial remand of six men accused of harassing and assaulting a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

However, suspects Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arslan, Sajid, and Iftikhar were produced before the court as Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema recommenced the hearing.

The court has further protracted their judicial remand for two weeks and directed the investigation officer to succumb a report on the case challan on the next hearing.

On the contrary, the female TikToker had recognized the defendants during an identification parade.

The female TikToker was attacked and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on 14th August, by a mob of 400 men.

The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the episode went viral on social media, obliging the establishments to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.