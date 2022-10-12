Crime rate in Karachi soars with hundreds mugged every day

The miscreants have killed nearly 89 Karachiites this year

The police force of more than 35 thousand completely failed to control the dacoits

Advertisement

KARACHI: The citizens in Karachi have been braving the soaring crime rate for the past many days and every day the city of light is reporting incidents of robbery and killings.

As per details, in an incident near North Nazimabad block A, a citizen, 40, was injured during a snatching attempt and was then shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, another citizen, 22, was injured near Nagan Chorangi.

As per details, mugging incidents have been on the rise in Karachi and as per an estimate, the miscreants have killed nearly 89 Karachiites this year.

The city has been witnessing crime scenes on a daily basis and people are being mugged of their personal belongings.

Advertisement

The police force of more than 35 thousand completely failed to control the dacoits and cases are not even registered just to cover up crimes.

The police department has shared that an average of 279 people are being targeted daily in Karachi.

The law enforcement authorities have been playing deaf and mute towards the grave issue and the people are braving the increasing crime rate amid the rising inflation in the country.

Also Read Weather update: Chilly nights in Karachi, winter to start soon Weather in Karachi turns chilly as the winter is expected to start...