Nine-month-old girl killed as police, robbers exchange fire in Karachi

KARACHI: An infant nine-month-old girl was killed and her mother was seriously wounded after an exchange of fire between robbers and the police in Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to reports, the incident occurred in North Nazimabad Block-M where police and the criminals exchanged fire during which a bullet hit the minor girl travelling in the rickshaw with her mother.

Police officials said that they received a report of two robbers looting a family on the Madadgar 15 helpline and a motorcycle squad was sent to apprehend the criminals.

Police said a minor was injured and her mother was injured in the crossfire after shots were fired by the robbers. They said police only resorted to aerial firing in their pursuit of the criminals while the victim was killed by the criminals. The robbers fled the scene after the inside.

The minor child was identified as nine-month-old Anabiya and her mother as Hina. Both were travelling in a rickshaw. Both were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where the mother is receiving medical treatment while the body of the minor girl was handed over to their family.

Advertisement

However, the sister of the injured woman alleged that police fired the shots. She said her sister was travelling in a rickshaw when they heard loud screens. She said the robbers fired five shots while police fired eight shots against each other.

She said her injured sister saw police open fire while the robbers resorted to aerial firing to escape from the scene. She said there are no expectations from the police and further investigations should be held.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and has summoned a report from Sindh Inspector-General Ghulam Nabi Memon. He also ordered the police chief to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Also Read CTD confirms presence of ISIS-K in Karachi KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police has confirmed that the...