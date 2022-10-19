Advertisement
Sarah Inam murder case: Main Accused Shahnawaz’s mother arrested

Sarah Inam murder case: Main Accused Shahnawaz's mother arrested

Sarah Inam murder case: Main Accused Shahnawaz’s mother arrested

Sarah Inam – the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir – was brutally killed.

  • Mother of Shahnawaz arrested after rejection in bail extension in Sarah Inam murder case
  • The Capital Police arrested Samina Shah upon rejection of her bail extension by the Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail
  • Sarah, 37, was a Pakistani Canadian who was murdered by her husband
ISLAMABAD: In the Sarah Inam Murder case – the lady who was killed by her husband – the mother of the main accused Shahnawaz Amir has been arrested.

The Capital Police arrested Samina Shah upon rejection of her bail extension by the Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail. Earlier, Samina’s interim bail was extended till October, 19.

On September 26, the court had accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of Sameena against a surety bond of Rs50,000 and directed her to join probe.

The Case:

The murder case that takes the internet by storm and has splashed across the headlines of all major media – Sarah Inam – who was brutally killed allegedly by her husband, Shahnawaz Amir who is the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

Sarah, 37, was a Pakistani Canadian who had worked with the most prestigious organizations in the world including USAID.

She was the third wife of Shahnawaz Amir and they tied the knot three months back. Sarah was on a visit to her husband when killed during a heated argument with Nawaz.

Upon arrest, Shahnawaz confessed to the crime and maintained that he killed her as he had ‘doubts’ she was having extramarital affair.
Sarah left her parents and two elder brothers in mourning.

Catch all the Crime News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


